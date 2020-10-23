Play Butterflies II 40 Free Spins Using Instant Coupon NEWFLY2

Play Miami Clubs latest game with extra spins and enjoy a weekly special offer Miami Club just launched its latest slot titled Butterflies II.

To get the celebrations underway Miami Club is offering 40 free spins to try out the new 5-reel, 25 payline wild feature slot. To claim the spins, use the instant coupon NEWFLY2.

Butterflies II is a Wager Gaming Systems game that is a sequel to the popular Butterflies slot. The new game offers multiple coin denominations to choose from, Butterfly Feature, randomly appearing wilds and a 3,000 coin payout.

Each and every week Miami Club offers a special match bonus worth 150% up to $150 plus 20 free spins on their featured slot for its players. This weeks’ free spins, through October 29th, is on the Halloween inspired Vampire Vixen slot. To receive the match bonus and free spins you must use coupon code NOSFERATU before making a qualifying deposit.

Ready to get started with this week’s special offers? Play Miami Club Casino today! If you are new Miami Club welcomes you with a $800 welcome bonus. Claim 100% extra on top of your first eight deposits up to $100 each. There’s no code required just follow our link to get started!