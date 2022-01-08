Play CasinoLuck and Red Tiger Gaming’s $5,000 Slots Tournament

The Holidays May Be Over But CasinoLuck is Keeping Up the Merry in 2022 with a Red Tiger $5,000 Slots Tournament!

The holidays may be over, but the fun is just beginning when you play CasinoLuck and join in on the $5,000 Red Tiger 2022 slots tournament Bursting with Fun promotion. Spin your way to the top and take home 1st place with $1,000 in cold hard cash.

To qualify for this amazing promotion just simply play any of Red Tiger’s qualifying slots; Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Blazing Clusters, Dynamite Riches Megaways, Primate King and Well of Wilds Megaways to earn points based on the single highest win in relation to your bet.

All wagers must be for real money only. For example, if you play $1.00 per spin and win $5 then you earn 5 points for that round. Be one of the top 100 players to earn the most points and you win a prize in the slots tournament.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

Need help getting started? When you join CasinoLuck today there is a first time depositing bonus worth 100% up to $150 plus 150 free spins on the Book of Dead slot. This special offer is for new players only.