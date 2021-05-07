Play CasinoLuck for a Chance to Win a PlayStation 5

Win a PlayStation 5 when you play CasinoLuck’s Paradise City promotion this month. Can’t get your hands on the new PlayStation 5?

CasinoLuck has you covered when you make a deposit three special days this month. Not only do you have a chance to win the PlayStation 5, but you are guaranteed free spins when you deposit.

May 26th

Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Guns n Roses

Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Guns n Roses

Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Guns n Roses

Plus one ticket into the prize draw

May 27th

Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Vegas Night Life

Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Vegas Night Life

Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Vegas Night Life

Plus one ticket into the prize draw

May 28th

Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Hotline 2

Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Hotline 2

Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Hotline 2

Plus one ticket into the prize draw

The PlayStation 5 is valued at $450. CasinoLuck reserves the right to give the winner cash instead of the PlayStation. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.