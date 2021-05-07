Play CasinoLuck for a Chance to Win a PlayStation 5

By
Tanya L.
-
0
4
Play CasinoLuck for a Chance to Win a PlayStation 5

Win a PlayStation 5 when you play CasinoLuck’s Paradise City promotion this month. Can’t get your hands on the new PlayStation 5?

CasinoLuck has you covered when you make a deposit three special days this month. Not only do you have a chance to win the PlayStation 5, but you are guaranteed free spins when you deposit.

May 26th
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Guns n Roses
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Guns n Roses
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Guns n Roses
Plus one ticket into the prize draw

May 27th
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Vegas Night Life
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Vegas Night Life
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Vegas Night Life
Plus one ticket into the prize draw

May 28th
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Hotline 2
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Hotline 2
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Hotline 2

Plus one ticket into the prize draw
The PlayStation 5 is valued at $450. CasinoLuck reserves the right to give the winner cash instead of the PlayStation. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Avatar
Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here