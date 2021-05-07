Play CasinoLuck for a Chance to Win a PlayStation 5

Win a PlayStation 5 when you play CasinoLuck’s Paradise City promotion this month. Can’t get your hands on the new PlayStation 5?
CasinoLuck has you covered when you make a deposit three special days this month. Not only do you have a chance to win the PlayStation 5, but you are guaranteed free spins when you deposit.
May 26th
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Guns n Roses
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Guns n Roses
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Guns n Roses
Plus one ticket into the prize draw
May 27th
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Vegas Night Life
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Vegas Night Life
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Vegas Night Life
Plus one ticket into the prize draw
May 28th
Deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Hotline 2
Deposit $30 to receive 20 free spins on Hotline 2
Deposit $50 to receive 60 free spins on Hotline 2
Plus one ticket into the prize draw
The PlayStation 5 is valued at $450. CasinoLuck reserves the right to give the winner cash instead of the PlayStation. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.