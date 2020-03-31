Play CasinoLuck’s iSoftBet Spring Promo for a Chance at £3,000

Join CasinoLuck and in Their Amazing Symbol Collection Promotion Where You Can Have a Chance to WIN A SHARE OF THE £3,000 PRIZE POOL!

Spring is in full swing and it’s time to jump into CasinoLuck’s iSoftBet’s Spring Promo. The birds are chirping, flowers are in full bloom and it’s time to start collecting symbols for a share of the amazing £3,000 prize pool.

The promotional competition is super easy to join! Collect special symbols from playing Hot Spin, Hot Spin Deluxe and the Fortune Pig to earn points. The symbols to collect on each game defer from one another. You will earn 10 points for triggering the bonus, 5 points for wilds, 2 points for diamonds on Hot Spin.

Hot Spin Deluxe will reward 10 points for bonus symbols, 5 for wilds and 2 for diamonds. The Fortune Pig will reward points; accordingly, 10 points for the golden pig wild, 5 points for scatters and 2 points for spinning the money bag symbol. Accumulate the most points and climb your way to the top of the leaderboard to win a share of the amazing prizes.

1st place – £1,500

2nd place – £700

3rd place – £500

4th place – £250

5th place – £50

6th-125th – 100 free spins

All cash prizes and free spins’ winnings will have no wagering requirement attached. Visit CasinoLuck now for your chance to win!