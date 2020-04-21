Play CasinoLuck’s Spring Promotion + a Chance to Win a Fitbit

Enter Casino Luck’s Spring promotion this Week for a Chance to Win a Pair of Fitbit Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatches

Casino Luck is hosting a Spring promotion event this week. Players who want to join in on the fun will receive free spins plus a chance to win a pair of Fitbit Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatches.

How to enter the giveaway for the Fitbit’s and free spins is simple. April 23 deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Enchanted Meadow plus an entry ticket into the prize draw. Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins or deposit $50 to receive 60 spins.

April 24 deposit $20 to receive 10 free spins on Flowers, or deposit at least $30 to receive 20 spins or $50 to receive 60 free spins. All deposits gain an entry ticket for the drawing.

April 25 deposit at least $20 and receive 10 free spins on Scruffy Duck or receive 20 free spins when you deposit at least $30 or 60 spins with deposits valued at $50 or more.

The max tickets to earn throughout the promotion is 3. If you deposit all three days, you up your chances of becoming the new and proud owner of the Fitbit Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch.