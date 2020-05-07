Play CryptoSlots New Mega Matrix w/ 40% Boost on deposits $200 – $500

Play CryptoSlots Casinos New Micro Monsters Mega Matrix Slot Game with an Extra Boost

CryptoSlots Casino added a new game to their Mega Matrix series this week, Micro Monsters. To help with the celebration, CryptoSlots is offering a 40% boost on all deposits $200-$500, 30% on deposits $75-$199 and 20% on deposits $25-$74, and is giving back to support the efforts being made to combat the coronavirus.

CryptoSlots has pledged to donate all proceeds made from deposits to Direct Relief. They have launched a special campaign on their Facebook page and are giving live updated on how much they have raised. To receive credit for the extra boost use bonus code FIGHTCOVID before making a deposit.

The bonus is valid for play on the new Micro Monsters slot only and can be used up to three times per day until promotion end on Sunday May 31st. The bonus plus deposit must be played through at least 35x before winnings can be cashed out.

Micro Monsters is a 12 payline video slot that features anywhere wins, expanded double wilds and mystery bonuses. The new addition to the Mega Matrix family guarantees mega wins, nonstop entertainment and a gaming experience like none other.