Play Down the Drain Bonus at Red Stag Casino with Free Spins

Red Stag Casinos New Edition of Their Hot New Game of the Week Bonus Gives Players 3x Comp Points When You Wager on Down the Drain + Free Spins!

All week long is your chance to score some ‘Hot Chance’ bonuses at Red Stag Casino. No one can ever go wrong with week long offers starting from today. To start, this week’s Hot Game of the Week is Down the Drain. While your spinning the reels and looking for the bonus wrench symbols to trigger the special bonus feature, you will gain 3x the comp points playing.

It gets better! Monday April 13th through the 19th, use coupon code DTDHOT to claim an additional 95% on top of your deposits plus 60 free spins on Down the Drain Slot. Friday April 17th claim another 120% match bonus up to three times and after your third deposit of the day contact live support to receive 100 free spins on the game of the week.

Minimum deposit requirements to be eligible for the match reloads is $25 for all Crypto Currency and Credit Card deposits. All other methods is just $10. The 95% bonus can only be claimed once per day and the exclusive 100 free spins offer can only be claimed after you make a 3rd deposit on the 17th.

Play Red Stag Casinos game of the month to claim bonus!