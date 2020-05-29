Play in the Sun with Some Fun Prizes in Royal Panda’s Summer Promo

Royal Panda is Continuing with Great Promotions with its Offering of Their Summer Bonanza Prize Drops: June 1st and 2nd

Royal Panda Casino is moving quickly from its May Blossoms promotion straight to its Summer Bonanza Prize Drops. Take a sip of your favorite summer cocktail sitting by the pool and enjoy some relaxation, sunshine and some hot rewards when you join the Summer

Bonanza Prize Drop June 1 and 2 and hit the reels of That’s Rich Slot for a chance to win some free spins and fantastic prizes.

To opt in and have a chance for the sizzling prizes just play at least 0.20 on That’s Rich Slot and watch to see if your one of the lucky Prize Drop winners. The prizes will be rewarded at random with free spins and cash bonuses credited to all eligible accounts as the prizes are won. Free spins and other bonuses have a wagering of 35x. Royal Panda’s general terms and conditions apply to all said bonuses.

Play Royal Panda Casino today and get your summer mood ready for some serious relaxation. If this is the first time playing Royal Panda Casino, and you’ve never made a deposit yet a Welcome Bonus worth 100% up to $100 will be waiting.