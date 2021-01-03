Play Jackpot City Casinos Mobile Casino with a Huge Welcome Bonus

Did you know that Jackpot City Casino is one of the longest running, and top leading online Microgaming casinos to date?

Not only does Jackpot City cater to players worldwide, but also caters to the mobile casino community. They offer one of the biggest mobile platforms in the industry. This is no surprise really with it powering off one of the biggest gaming software providers.

The mobile platform targets all Android, iPad and iPhone players with literally hundreds of games to choose from. Some mobile platforms don’t offer the same great quality as if you were playing from your desktop, but Jackpot City made sure their mobile games offer the same HD quality no matter where you’re playing from.

Jackpot City offers two ways to play from your mobile; one you can download an app directly to your phone, or two, you can play in-browser games. There are also two playing modes; for free or real money wagers.

Engage in some real entertainment and win real cash prizes when you play Jackpot City Casinos mobile casino! Get started with 100% bonus with the first deposit up to $400. The next three deposits will also receive the same match.