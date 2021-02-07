Play More than 550 Games When You Play Luxury Casino

Did you know Luxury Casino offers more than 550 games? They sure do with all of the latest Microgaming games included in their games lineup including Microgaming’s networked progressive games.

To make things better, if that is even possible, Luxury has a payout ratio of 97%, one of the biggest payout ratios around!

Some of their most popular games are WinSum DimSum slot, Hot as Haxes slot, Dragon Dance, Kitty Cabana, Brides Maids, Cricket Star, Rugby Star, Immortal Romance and French Roulette Gold Series. Other games include table and card games, scratch cards, specialty games, video poker, roulette, blackjack and more. Luxury Casino can be played three ways; mobile, download or instant play via your web browser.

Get started playing Luxury Casinos 550+ games with $1,000 in welcome bonuses. Luxury Casino offers one of the bigger welcome packages online. Not only is the first deposit matched, but the first five!

First Deposit will receive a 100% match bonus up to $150

Second Deposit will receive a 50% match bonus up to $200

Third Deposit will receive a 25% match bonus up to $300

Fourth Deposit will receive a 50% match bonus up to $200

Fifth Deposit will receive a 100% match bonus up to $150