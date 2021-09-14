Play Mr Green Casinos $3,000 Blackjack Collector Challenge

If you are a Blackjack aficionado, then you don’t want to miss Mr Green’s $3,000 Blackjack Collector Challenge! Receive some sweet cash prizes for all the blackjacks you collect.

There’s no better way to playing a game you love and be rewarded for doing so. All players who want to participate must opt in to claim this offer. To claim your share of the $3,000 prize pool you must collect 10 or more blackjacks.

Only real money wagers qualify for the promotion. You must be playing any of Mr Green’s live blackjack tables. A blackjack constitutes a two card win with an Ace and King, Queen, Jack or a 10. There is no minimum bet per hand required, just the minimum bet at the particular table you are playing.

The prize pool will be split amongst all players who complete the challenge. If you collect 20 blackjacks or more your winnings are still the same as a player who collected 10. All prizes are awarded as cash therefore no wagering is required.

Get started playing the live blackjack tables today! Mr Green is offering all new blackjack players 100% up to $100 with the first deposit.