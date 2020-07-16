Play Mr Green & Pragmatic Plays $2 Million Daily Drops and Win

Mr Green Brought Daily Drops and Wins Where Our Casino Players Will Have a Chance to Win a Share of a Gigantic $2,000,000 in cash prizes.

Mr Green and Pragmatic Play brought its Daily Drops and Wins back and this time they doubled the prize to $2 million. From now through February 2021 you will have plenty of chances to win a share of the two million prize pool.

This is a network promotion that includes 32, 7-day tournaments and 224 daily prize drops. Each day of the promotion there will be seven daily prize cash drops. To get your hands on the cash just simply log into your account, or create one if you don’t already have one, play any of Pragmatic’s qualifying slots and wait for the random daily cash drops to hit your account. There are also weekly tournaments that pay out some nice looking prizes as well.

To get your hands on the weekly tournament prizes just play your favorite Pragmatic games and the player with the highest single spin amount will rank themselves across the leaderboard. If there are two players who finish in the same position the player who achieved the highest score first will receive the prize. All cash prizes are free of any wagering requirement.