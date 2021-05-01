Play Mr Green’s $60,000 May-vellous Cash Tournament

Scoop up Your Share of Mr Green Casinos $60,000 May-Vellous Cash Tournament in May

Mr Green is hosting a $60,000 May-vellous Cash Tournament during the month of May. Take a spin with the exciting slot tournament and you could be raising a trophy worth $50 in cash up to $10,000 for the top prize.

Create an account or log into your existing Mr Green Casino account to find out more on how to win a share of the total prize money. How the competition works is just wager a minimum bet of $0.50 and play any of Playson’s qualifying slots.

Score points to get on top of the leaderboard by winning as much as you can. For every $1 won during your game play you will receive 10 points. If you win $10 with a $1.00 wager you win 100 points.

The competition is running from May 1 through May 9. This is a network promotion in association with Playson. All cash prizes are wagering free. All prizes will be credited to accounts as withdrawable monies within 72 hours after the promotion ends so on or around May 12.

Play Mr Green for the next 9 days to win a nice share of a great prize pool!