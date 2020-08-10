Play Mystic Gems at Miami Club Casino – Special Free Spins Offer

Miami Club Introduces Mystic Gems – Casino Players Latest Offer is a Weekly 100% match Plus 20 Winning Free Spins

There’s a lot going on at Miami Club this week! Firstly, a hot new game has launched titled Mystic Gems. The 5-reel, 10 payline video slot is packed with mystical wins, scatters, stacked wilds, respin wilds and mystic multipliers rewarding up to 500x your bet.

Secondly, Miami Club is offering a weekly deposit special worth a 100% match up to $200 plus 20 free spins on the Tailgate Blitz slot. To receive the weekly special use coupon code BEERDAY. The code is valid from today through the 13th. Terms and conditions apply including a wagering requirement for the deposit match and free spin winnings.

To be eligible for the weekly special you must be a depositing player. To become a depositing player just register a new account and make your first deposit. New players receive a $800 welcome. This is a 100% deposit match up to $100 with the first eight deposits. Once you have made a deposit you can enjoy the daily bonus offers and all of the great games including Miami Club’s newest Mystic Gems slot. The minimum deposit required to be eligible for the welcome bonus is just $10.