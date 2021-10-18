Play New Slots Weekly at Slots Million – 100$ up to $100

Slots Million guarantees new games weekly, ongoing promotions and second to none customer service

If you’re ready to try something new play Slots Million Casino for new games weekly, ongoing promotions, second to none customer service and a generous welcome bonus.

When it comes to slot offerings most online casinos only offer a few hundred at most. As of right now Slots Million has over 3000 slots. This number of slots is out of this world and the best part is more are added on a regular basis. Slots Million is able to offer its abundance of slot games and other game thanks to the gaming providers they use. The gaming platform is one of the biggest in the industry with more than 100 different providers.

New players are welcomed to the casino with 100% welcome bonus up to $100 plus 100 free spins. Different promotions are offered daily with Happy Hour every Friday and Slunch Break Free Spins every day from Monday to Friday 11am-1pm.

Slots Million customer support is second to none with 24/7 live chat, Facebook messenger, email and telephone. One of the things that stands out with Slots Million customer support team is that they go above and beyond to help their players.