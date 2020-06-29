Play Now for A Chance to Win a Tesla Model 3 at Bitstarz Casino

The Race to Win a Brand New Tesla Model 3 is Still All the Buzz at Bitstarz Casino! Wager €100 on ANY game, and you’ll receive ONE raffle ticket to the Tesla draw.

There’s still way over a month left to get in on BitStarz Casinos Tesla Model 3 giveaway. The exclusive car giveaway is the perfect chance to BitStarz’ players to win themselves another sweet ride. Yes, this is the second time BitStarz has given away something like this, and in case players missed out, they have another chance to win the coolest of all rides.

How the giveaway works is like this; for every $100 that is wagered in a single bet or across several bets, one ticket entry will be earned. There’s no limit on how many tickets you can have for the draw, as a matter of fact, the more the better. The Tesla Model 3 is valued at $45,000.

What are you waiting for? There are more than 40 days left until the draw. Play BitStarz today and start earning your tickets to the drawing to win yourself a shiny new Tesla Model 3! Need a boost to start earning your entry tickets? If your new to BitStarz you can claim 20 free spins upon registration and then another 180 free spins plus 100% up to $100 or 1BTC with the first deposit.