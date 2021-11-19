Play Pragmatic Daily Drops & Wins Winter Edition at Royal Panda

Royal Panda and Pragmatic Play has launched their Winter Edition of the hugely popular Pragmatic Daily Drops and Wins promotion, and we guarantee you don’t want to miss out!

From now through February 9, 2022 at Royal Panda, take part in the daily prize drops and weekly tournaments for a chance to stack some cash, $2.5 million to be exact!

Hit the reels and spin the eligible slots to get started. From Wednesday through Wednesday each week the seven-day tournament will take place. Compete with others for a chance to take home the top prize of $5,000 in cash. Players must opt in to participate. The minimum real money wager to qualify is $0.50. Earn points for the highest single spin amount.

Weekly Tournament Prizes

1st place- $5,000

2nd place- $3,000

3rd place- $2,000

4th-5th place- $1,000

6th-10th place- $500

11th-20th place- $250

21st-50th place- $100

51st-150th place- $50

151st-400th place- $20

401st-550th place- $10

Want more? You got it! Head over to Royal Panda as your spinning the reels for the weekly competition keep an eye out for daily cash prize drops. The top prize is $1,000 and plenty of other cash prizes too.

The minimum wager to qualify for a cash drop is the minimum wager of any given slot. Only real money bets count.

Daily Prize Drops

1-$1,000

2- $500

5-$100

12-$50

60-$20

20-$10