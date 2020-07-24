Play Red Dog Casinos Game of the Month + Extra Spins Bonus Boost

Play Red Dog Casinos game of the month, Wild Hog Luau for some extra spins and a bonus boost.

Mr. Red Dog himself personally prepared all the party favors for the luau and is inviting everyone to attend! Since he thinks he’s a native Hawaiian, he wants to have some fun with giving away a deposit boost worth 150% and 50 free spins.

The minimum deposit for the bonus is just $10 if using Neosurf as the deposit option. The min. amount for BTC is $20 and $30 for Credit Card options. Promo code WILDLUAU must be used to receive credit. The bonus code can be claimed twice per day until promotion end. Max bet allowed with the bonus is $10 and there is no max payout.

Games allowed include Board Games, Scratch Cards, Real-Series Video Slots, Slots and Keno. The free spins will only be valid on the Wild Hog Luau slot only. Wagering requirements for the deposit plus bonus is 35x. This must be met before winnings can be cashed out.

Make sure to visit Red Dog Casino and claim your game of the month bonuses before the month is up!