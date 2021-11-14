Play Red Dog Casinos Latest Slot with a Boost Plus Free Spins

Red Dog Casino released its latest slot, Egyptian Gold and is celebrating with some extra free spins and a deposit boost.

Claim up to two times per day all month long at Red Dog Casino and enjoy some extra spins and playtime, and more chances to win big.

Claim up to 160% extra and 60 free spins with bonus code STRATAGEM

115% plus 15 free spins when you deposit $10 or more

125% plus 25 free spins when you deposit $45 or more

135% plus 35 free spins when you deposit $60 or more

150% plus 50 free spins when you deposit $90 or more

160% plus 60 free spins when you deposit $120 or more

The bonus code for the deposit boost and spins can be used two times per day. There is no max cashout, but there is a maximum allowed bet of $10 and 35x wagering with the deposit and bonus added together.

The games that are allowed to be played while the bonus is active are Slots, Keno, Real Series Video Slots, Scratch Cards and Board Games.

The free spins are valid on the Egyptian Gold slot only.