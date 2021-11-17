Play Red Stag Casino this Week and You Could Walk Away $5,000 Richer

Red Stag Casino has a lot going on this week. For starters, they are hosting a $15,000 Flash Raffle where three lucky winners will walk away with $5,000 each. The special raffle is Red Stag’s version of black Friday shopping.

From now through November 21st earn one ticket for every $50 in wagers you make on any of the games or five ticket for every $100 in deposits you make. Red Stag will randomly draw the winners on November 22nd.

Join the $15,000 Flash Raffle today and remember the more bets you make or the more deposits you make the more chances you have at walking away a $5,000 winner. To help get you started Red Stag is offering all new players a huge welcome bonus worth $2,500 in free casino cash plus 500 free spins.