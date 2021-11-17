Play Red Stag Casino this Week and You Could Walk Away $5,000 Richer

Red Stag Casino has a lot going on this week. For starters, they are hosting a $15,000 Flash Raffle where three lucky winners will walk away with $5,000 each. The special raffle is Red Stag’s version of black Friday shopping.
From now through November 21st earn one ticket for every $50 in wagers you make on any of the games or five ticket for every $100 in deposits you make. Red Stag will randomly draw the winners on November 22nd.
Join the $15,000 Flash Raffle today and remember the more bets you make or the more deposits you make the more chances you have at walking away a $5,000 winner. To help get you started Red Stag is offering all new players a huge welcome bonus worth $2,500 in free casino cash plus 500 free spins.
- 1st deposit is matched 275% up to $550 plus 100 free spins on Dolphin Reef
- 2nd deposit is matched 175% up to $350 plus 100 free spins on Fat Cat
- 3rd deposit is matched 100% up to $200 plus 50 free spins on Funky Chicken
- 4th deposit is matched 175% up to $350 plus 50 free spins on Cool Bananas
- 5th deposit is matched 100% up to $200 plus 25 free spins on City of Gold
- 6th deposit is matched 150% up to $300 plus 25 free spins on Cherry Blossoms
- 7th deposit is matched 275% up to $550 plus 150 free spins on King Tiger