Play Red Stag Casinos $7,000 Cash Prize Pool Amazing 7’s Tournament

Join in on Red Stag’s Amazing 7’s Tournament for a Piece of the Guaranteed $7,000 cash Prize Pool

Join on Red Stag’s Amazing 7’s Tournament this week for a piece of the guaranteed $7,000 cash prize pool. Grab your lucky cowboy hat and land yourself a position in the top 50 to walk away a winner.

Purchase one rebuy for $3.99 and Red Stag will refund the purchase back to your casino balance. To receive credit, you must use coupon code BUYONEGETONE. The code is valid once per day while the tournament is running. Claiming your free rebuys is pretty simple. Log into your account and enter the tournament lobby. Join the $7,000 Amazing 7’s tournament from the list of available tournaments. The entry fee is $4.99. If you run out of tournament chips, select the rebuy option and then contact customer support with the coupon code. Customer support will credit the $3.99 instantly.

What better way is there to play a tournament and receive instant credit for your rebuy’s? Hurry and visit Red Stag Casino and get in on the action. If you’ve never played Red Stag before claim a new players welcome bonus offer of $2,500 with the first 7 deposits.