Play Royal Panda’s Daily Cash Drops and Special Tournament Prizes

Royal Panda is on its third round of the hugely popular Pragmatic Daily Drops and Wins promotion.
Running from now through the month of April take part in daily prize drops and weekly tournament competitions for some great cash prizes including $5k top tournament prizes each week.
Keep an eye out for daily prize drops with the top cash prize of $1,000 being dropped every day throughout the promotional period. To be eligible for a prize drop win just play any of Pragmatic Play’s qualifying slots. Some of qualifying slots include The Dog House, Gems Bonanza, Joker King, Congo Cash, Buffalo King, The Hand of Midas and Sweet Bonanza, just to name a new. Check out the tournaments page for the schedule of competitions.
Prize Drops
Number of prizes Prizes (regular) Prizes (prize multiplier)
1x €1,000 1,000X
2x €500 500X
5x €100 100X
12x €50 50X
60x €20 20X
20x €10 10X
Tournament Prizes
Place Prizes (regular) Prizes (prize multiplier)
1st €5,000 5,000X
2nd €3,000 3,000X
3rd €2,000 2,000X
4–5th €1,000 1,000X
6–10th €500 500X
11–20th €250 250X
21–50th €100 100X
51–150th €50 50X
151–400th €20 20X
401-550th €10 10X
Visit Royal Panda today to cash in on their daily cash drops and tournament prizes!