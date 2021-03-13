Play Royal Panda’s Daily Cash Drops and Special Tournament Prizes

Royal Panda is on its third round of the hugely popular Pragmatic Daily Drops and Wins promotion.

Running from now through the month of April take part in daily prize drops and weekly tournament competitions for some great cash prizes including $5k top tournament prizes each week.

Keep an eye out for daily prize drops with the top cash prize of $1,000 being dropped every day throughout the promotional period. To be eligible for a prize drop win just play any of Pragmatic Play’s qualifying slots. Some of qualifying slots include The Dog House, Gems Bonanza, Joker King, Congo Cash, Buffalo King, The Hand of Midas and Sweet Bonanza, just to name a new. Check out the tournaments page for the schedule of competitions.

Prize Drops

Number of prizes Prizes (regular) Prizes (prize multiplier)

1x €1,000 1,000X

2x €500 500X

5x €100 100X

12x €50 50X

60x €20 20X

20x €10 10X

Tournament Prizes

Place Prizes (regular) Prizes (prize multiplier)

1st €5,000 5,000X

2nd €3,000 3,000X

3rd €2,000 2,000X

4–5th €1,000 1,000X

6–10th €500 500X

11–20th €250 250X

21–50th €100 100X

51–150th €50 50X

151–400th €20 20X

401-550th €10 10X

Visit Royal Panda today to cash in on their daily cash drops and tournament prizes!