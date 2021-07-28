Play Royal Panda’s Live Games for a Chance to Win a Share of $750,000

If you are looking for an opportunity to land some extra cash just for playing live casino games, Royal Panda and Pragmatic Play’s Drops and Win Live Casino Weekly Tournaments are for you!

Each and every week from now through November play Royal Panda’s Live Casino for a chance to win a share of the $750,000 cash prize pool.

The weekly competitions are as follows:

$75,000 Roulette Tournament

$37,500 Blackjack Tournament

$37,500 Mega Wheel Tournament

$37,500 Baccarat Tournament

All Pragmatic Play Live Casino games qualifying for the drops and wins. To be eligible for a cash drop just opt-in and make a minimum wager of $1 on all games or $15 on Blackjack games. Collect points for wins. The more you win the more points and the faster you secure a cash prize.

Royal Panda invites you to become the next Royal Panda member. Join today and Mr Panda will welcome you with 100% match bonus up to $100 when you make your first deposit. If, by some chance the first deposit isn’t a lucky one and you make your second deposit he will use the bonus from the first one and instantly credited it back to your second deposit.

This is literally a win, win situation!