Play Royal Vegas Casino for Elite Promotions and Winning Giveaways

Play Royal Vegas Casino if you are looking to be treated like the elite and ready to receive some of the biggest and best rewards the online casino industry has to offer!

Royal Vegas is part of the Fortune Lounge Group. Fortune Lounge, an alliance of the best international online casinos, has been operating since 1999 and is one of the most trusted brands in the online gaming community. One of the best things about playing at one of Fortune Lounge’ casinos is the rewards.

One of the best, and we mean best loyalty rewards programs belongs to the Fortune Lounge. Besides the generous welcome bonuses, some of the biggest promotions that have never been hosted can be found playing one of Fortune Lounge branded casinos such as Royal Vegas Casino. Some of the past giveaways included luxury cruises, vehicle giveaways million dollar cash giveaways and more.

Royal Vegas welcomes all new players with a $1,200 welcome casino bonus with the first four deposits. Each of the first four deposits receive a 100% match bonus up to $300 with a minimum deposit of just $10. Unfortunately, Royal Vegas and all other Microgaming powered casinos do not accept USA players.