Play Royal Vegas Casinos Android App for Superb Gaming

Play your very own Royal Vegas Casino on your Android. Royal Vegas offers one of the best casino apps that can be played from your phone.

When you play from your Android you get to enjoy all the great benefits of mobile gaming and have instant access to the fantastic array of casino games, highest level of safety and top leading promotional offers. Whether you’re playing online or from your mobile device you will experience the same high quality of gaming with more than 450 games to choose from.

To download the casino app just visit Royal Vegas Casino on your mobile device and select Android. Open and install the app, free of charge. Go to settings/more window and then tap of security and enable unknown sources. Sign into your account, or create a new one of this is the first time playing, and enjoy the games.

If this is the first time playing, make sure to visit the cashier and promotions section and take full advantage of the new player welcome bonus worth $1,200.

1st deposit receives 100% up to $300

2nd deposit receives 100% up to $300

3rd deposit receives 100% up to $300

4th deposit receives 100% up to $300

Play Royal Vegas Casino today!