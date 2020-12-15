Play Santa’s €50,000 Mystery Double Drop at Mr Green

Santa is Dropping $50,000 in mystery double drops this week at Mr Green! A random spin on your favorite festive themed games could land you an extra cash drop.

Visit Mr Green and play for a total of 400 cash prizes this week with a total of $50,000 in cash prizes given away.

There isn’t a lot that needs to be done to be in for the drop. Just play any of your favorite festive themed games and you could be one of the lucky drop winners. The festive themed games including in the promotion are Christmas Tree, Hyperburst, Royal Family, Hades, Jackpot Express, Vault of Fortune, Jackpot Raiders and Holmes and the Stolen Stones.

There is no qualifying spin or wager to participate. All prizes will be credited as cash, meaning no wagering requirements.

Tis the season to double up! Play Mr Green today and get in on the mystery double drops. Mr Green is also offering new players 100% up to $100 with the first deposit of at least $20. Once $20 has been wagered on the games 100 free spins will be rewarded as well.

Once the first deposit and free spins are played another set of free spins will be available. Part of the welcome bonus is 20 days of free spins. For 20 days after registering and making the first deposit Mr Green will credit 5 spins a day.