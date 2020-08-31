Play SlotJoint Casino Play for Big Wins, Big Bonuses and Big Fun

SlotJoint Casino is the place to be if your looking for big wins, big bonuses and big fun. Join all the winner’s who made their name on the winner’s list when you claim the SlotJoint welcome bonus.

The latest big wins-

$1,250 playing Total Overdrive

$504 playing Chilli Heat

$1,200 playing Might Africa: 4096 Ways to win

$544 playing Pearl Beauty

$660 playing Ancient Egypt Classic

All new players are welcomed to the casino with a huge welcome package offer. SlotJoint Casino will match the first five deposits up to $1,000.

1st Deposit will receive 200%

2nd Deposit will receive 50%

3rd Deposit will receive 25%

4th Deposit will receive 25%

5th Deposit will receive 50%

In addition to the welcome package SlotJoint Casino offers reward bonuses and free spins. To be eligible for the extra rewards you must be a depositing player. The amount of the bonuses and free spins depends on your loyalty rewards level and how much you play. As soon as you start playing the casino you instantly become a member of the SJ Rewards Club. There are weekly bonus offers and rewards points to earn. For every $10 wagered you earn 1 point. As soon as you earn 500 points you can cash them in for $5.00 in cash credit.