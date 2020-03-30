Play SlotJoint Casinos Progressive Jackpots to Win up to $60K

Play Now for a Chance to Win One or More Progressive Jackpots at SlotJoint Casino – Over $60,000 Up for Grabs

Did you know SlotJoint Casino’s progressive jackpot slots are paying out up to $25,000? As of the writing of this article seven of the casinos top paying jackpots are ready to blow!

Jackpot Jamba- $25,000.70

Mr. Vegas- $2,700.74

Treasure Room- $12,500.77

Ghouls Gold- $6,000.81

Pharaoh King- $2,500.84

The Ghouls- $12,500.87

Slots Angels- $2,700.91

The above-mentioned games are games from top leading gaming providers. SlotJoint Casino’s offers a pretty good size games lobby with hundreds of games to choose from. All of the games are of high quality from suppliers such as Microgaming, Play’n Go, NetEnt, Leander Games and Pragmatic Play, just to name a few.

SlotJoint Casino’s not only offers one of the biggest gaming platforms in the industry, they offer one of the biggest promotional giveaways too. The giveaways start with the welcome bonus. All new players who join SlotJoint receive a huge, and we mean huge welcome package worth $1,000 with the first 5 deposits.

1st deposit will be matched by 200%

2nd deposit will be matched by 50%

3rd deposit will be matched by 25%

4th deposit will be matched by 25%

5th deposit will be matched by 50%