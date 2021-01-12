Play SlotJoint For Weekly Bonuses and Endless Rewards

SlotJoint Casino offers a generous rewards club that makes all players feel appreciated. Whether you are a low roller or a high roller player, you are treated equally with great weekly bonuses and other loyalty perks.

SlotJoint’s top priority is their customers, and making sure all their bonuses are straightforward, no hidden terms and making all bonuses winnable. At the current time there are two weekly bonuses being offered.

Friday Bonus

50% match up to $50

Wagering requirements is 40x

Monday Bonus

50% match up to $100

Wagering requirements is 40x

Claiming your weekly bonus is easy just select the bonus you want to claim while in the cashier. Make a qualifying deposit and the bonus will be credited instantly, as soon as the deposit is complete.

Endless rewards are earned by reward points. For all real money play you earn points for just playing the games. Every dollar counts, as do your spins. Some of SlotJoint’s most popular games will reward double the normal points earned. For every $10 wagered you earn one point. 500 points can be redeemed for $5.00 cash credit, yes cash credit! Most online casinos reward their loyalty points in bonus bucks, not SlotJoint!