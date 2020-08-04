Play Slots Million on Your Lunch Break for Tasty Slot Spins

Enjoy your lunch break playing Slots Million’s Slunch Break promotion for some extra spins. The only reason you should be watching the clock now while at work is to get ready to enjoy your lunch time spins.

Hope you have an appetite for some fun, because the slotmorgabord of games will keep you fully satisfied with 20 free spins for every deposit made of at least $20 from 11am-1pm. You don’t have to worry about being at home on your laptop or desktop either! Slots Million Casino offers a mobile platform that offers the same high-quality gaming as if you were sitting in from your computer monitor at home.

The Slunch Break promotion is valid every Monday through Friday in each players’ timezome. There is no upper limit on deposits, and just a $20 minimum deposit to qualify. Winnings from the free spins must be wagered a certain amount before winnings can be withdrawn. Slots Million’s general casino terms and conditions apply.

New players who join Slots Million Casino welcome players with a 100% match welcome package that includes 100 free spins. You can play the welcome bonus, then wait until lunch time and claim the tasty Slunch Break spins!