Play Spinfinity Casino with a Welcome Bonus Package Worth up to $9,000!

Spinfinity Casino is offering all new players a huge welcome bonus package worth up to $9,000. The welcome bonus can be claimed three times, with the first three deposits.

Spinfinity offers more than 300 Las Vegas Style casino games including hundreds of slots to choose from.

The slots selection is out of this world with 3 reel classics, 5 reel video slots and progressives. Other games include specialty games such as keno, bingo, board games and table games. Video poker is included in the games lineup as well with more than 10 different variations to play.

The first three deposits will each be matched up to $3,000. If you are depositing with Cryptocurrency the minimum deposit is just $10 to qualify for the 300% bonus. This is one heck of a deal! All other deposit methods are $35 for the minimum and same great bonus.

The maximum allowed bet is $10. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. Spinfinity’s general terms and conditions apply to this and all bonuses being claimed.

Play Spinfinity Casino today and start your winning journey!