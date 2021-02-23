Play the $5,000 Cash Challenge at Mr Green Casino

Play Mr Green Casinos Sportsbook, Casino or Live Casino for $5,000 Cash Challenge

If you like to challenge yourself and are up for a good challenge, and what we mean by a ‘good’ challenge, is a $5,000 Cash Challenge, then head on over to Mr Green Casino and play the Live Casino, Sportsbook or Casino for a chance to win a share of the $5,000 prize pool.

Mr Green is looking for 50 players who really want to come out on top with scoring the best ‘ratio win from one single spin’. The top 50 players who score the best win point will secure a cash prize. There are no limit to entries so if you have to beat your own score to climb the leaderboard, then that’s what you have to do to win!

Only real money wagers will count towards the challenge. The minimum spin to qualify will be displayed with whichever game you are playing. All prizes are wager free with no max limit on how much you can cashout. If any player ties with the same score the player who scored the points first will be deemed the winner.

Prizes

1st place- $2,000

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $500

4th & 5th place- $125

6th-10th place- $50

11th-50th place- $25

Visit Mr Green today to enter the $5,000 Cash Challenge!