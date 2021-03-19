Play the New Emerald Gold Slot at Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City Casino – Celebrate the Luck of the Irish with Brand New Slots + Get a Welcome Package to Boot!

Spring is in the air at last, which must mean it’s time to go scampering once again up hillsides in search of four-leaf clovers. At least, that’s the general idea of Emerald Gold (9 March), which transports players to the verdant, leprechaun-filled hills of the Emerald Isle. This super-volatile, 40-payline slot invites players to collect golden clovers to unlock cash prizes.

Also this month leprechaun and fairy-themed Rainbow Wilds Megaways™ (10 March). Later in the month, 1x2gaming’s Stellar Ways (24 March) will be transporting players to a remarkable universe, full of dazzling gemstones, luminous planetoids and big wins. Heading west, players will have chance to hear cracking cowboy soundbites in Gimme Gold! Megaways™ (24 March). Finishing the month, Toi Planet (29 March) invites players to seek out alien life forms in a cartoon space adventure that’s packed with bonus games.

All new players at JackpotCity Casino will qualify for a welcome bonus of up to $1600 with their first four deposits.

1st / 2nd / 3rd / 4th Deposit – Match Bonus up to $400 • New customers only • Min deposit $10 • 70x wagering • Terms apply