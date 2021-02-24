Play the Winter Away with CasinoLuck’s $5K Gamomat Promo

Goodbye winter, hello fun GAMOMAT $5,000! CasinoLuck is hosting an exciting competition that gives you the chance to scoop up a share of the $5,000 prize pool being given away this month.

There’s still plenty of time to get in on the competition and secure your cash spot on the leaderboard.

The top 10 players will be rewarded generously just for playing GAMOMAT’s popular slots. Play Ramses Book, Sevens and Books, Crystal Ball or Books and Bulls to climb the leaderboard. For every $1.00 that is wagered you will earn one point. The more you wager the higher the points your points will be and accumulate faster than others.

1st place- $2,000

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $750

4th place- $500

5th place- $250

6th-10th place- $100

There is no wagering on any of the cash prizes. Only the qualifying games will count towards the promotion. CasinoLuck’s general terms and conditions do apply. All winners will be notified on March 2.

Are you ready to say goodbye to winter and hello spring? Play CasinoLuck today and get started earning your leaderboard points. Get started with 100% up to $150 plus 150 free spins on the Book of Dead slot.