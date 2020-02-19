Play Three Fantastic Bonuses in NextCasinos Leap Year Promo

Three Days, Three Fantastic Bonuses Plus a Chance to Play to Win a New Nintendo Switch with NextCasino’s Leap Year Promotion

Win extra free spins and a chance to take home a brand-new Nintendo Switch when you play at NextCasino the 27th through the 29th. NextCasino is celebrating Leap Year giving players the chance to win one of the most popular electronic games just for opting in and playing.

To opt in for the Leap Year promotion just simply make a deposit for the three-day promotion. Thursday Feb. 27th deposit at least $25 and you will receive one free entry into the Nintendo Switch prize draw plus earn 30 free spins on the Steam Tower slot.

The second day of the promo, Friday Feb. 28th, deposit at least $30 and play 50 free spins on Super Flip plus receive an entry to win the Switch. Saturday Feb. 29th, Leap Day, when you deposit $40 you will enjoy 75 free games on Turn your Fortune. If you play all three days, you increase your chances to take home the Nintendo Switch. All free spins comes with a 35x wagering. The grand prize draw will take place on March 3rd.

NextCasino is always surprising its players! This giveaway is just one of many frequent giveaways. It all starts the second you become a NextCasino player. All new players receive up to $200 with the first deposit plus 100 free spins on the Twin Spin slot.