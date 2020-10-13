Play to Win $10K with Bitstarz Table Wars

There’s $10,000 up for Grabs with a New Round of Table Wars at BitStarz Casino

The new round of Table Wars just launched at BitStarz! Join today and win a share of the huge prize pool, $10,000 and earn yourself the ultimate bragging rights! BitStarz Table Wars competition is now bigger and better than ever with 40 chances of taking home some cash.

Cash Prizes

1st place- $3,000

2nd place- $2,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th place- $750

5th place- $550

6th through 40th place is guaranteed a prize ranging from $450 to $25

How do you shoot up the leaderboard and snag one of the cash prizes? Play any of BitStarz’ qualifying table games in real-time; Blackjack VIP, Plinko, Trey Poker, Live Roulette, Just a Bingo, European Roulette, Sic-bo, Baccarat Mini, Multihand Blackjack, Jogo Do Bicho, Oasis Poker, Caribbean Poker and Wild Texas, just to name a few. Earn points for all your wagers. It doesn’t matter if you play roulette and go play a few other table games on the list, your total wager amount will be your final score when the promotion ends. All prizes are wagering free. Wagering on slot games do not count towards the promotion.