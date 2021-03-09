Play to Win Fantastic Prizes in CasinoLuck’s Roman Empire Promo

Play for a Chance to Take Home a Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub Inflatable Jacuzzi this Month at CasinoLuck
How does relaxing in your very own Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub Inflatable Jacuzzi sound? Sounds good to us too! You have the chance of winning your very own jacuzzi playing CasinoLuck this month. Not only will you have a chance of winning the jacuzzi, but free spins too!
Starting March 23rd and running through the 25th, make a deposit to receive an entry ticket into the prize draw plus win free spins instantly.
March 23
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Rome: The Golden Age
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins
March 24
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Victorious
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins
March 25
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Game of Gladiators
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins
Make sure to deposit each day of the promotion so you earn the max entry ticket into the draw and extend your chances of winning. The value of the jacuzzi is $600. CasinoLuck reserves the right to reward the winner with the cash value if chosen. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering.