Play to Win Fantastic Prizes in CasinoLuck’s Roman Empire Promo

Play for a Chance to Take Home a Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub Inflatable Jacuzzi this Month at CasinoLuck

How does relaxing in your very own Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub Inflatable Jacuzzi sound? Sounds good to us too! You have the chance of winning your very own jacuzzi playing CasinoLuck this month. Not only will you have a chance of winning the jacuzzi, but free spins too!

Starting March 23rd and running through the 25th, make a deposit to receive an entry ticket into the prize draw plus win free spins instantly.

March 23

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Rome: The Golden Age

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

March 24

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Victorious

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

March 25

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Game of Gladiators

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Make sure to deposit each day of the promotion so you earn the max entry ticket into the draw and extend your chances of winning. The value of the jacuzzi is $600. CasinoLuck reserves the right to reward the winner with the cash value if chosen. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering.