Play to Win in CasinoLuck’s New Casino of the Apes Promo

Get Ready for the Casino of the Apes Promotion for a Chance to Win a Nintendo Switch Lite Donkey Kong Bundle

Play CasinoLuck from October 26th through the 28th for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Lite Donkey Kong Bundle. The Casino of the Apes promotion not only gives you a chance to win the Nintendo Switch, but also is giving all depositing players free spins.

Monday October 26th make a deposit and instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Gorilla Kingdom plus receive one entry ticket for the prize draw

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Tuesday October 27th make a deposit and instantly receive up to 60 free spins on Banana Rock plus receive one entry ticket for the prize draw

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

Wednesday October 28th make a deposit and receive up to 60 free spins on Disco Danny plus receive one entry ticket for the prize draw

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins

The drawing for the Nintendo Switch Lite plus Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will take place on October 29th.