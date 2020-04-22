Play to Win in Wild Slot Casinos Cleopatra’s Reign €10K Tournament

Join Wild Slots Casino and Play’n Go’s €10K Cleopatra’s Reign Tournament for Mega Prizes – First-Place Prize is a Mega €3,000!

There’s still plenty of time to get in on some serious competition action playing Wild Slots Casino and Play’n Go’s €10K Cleopatra’s Reign Tournament. One winner will take home a mega prize worth €3,000.

To opt in to the promotion just play any of the following Play’n Go eligible games; Book of Dead, Legacy of Egypt, Doom of Egypt, Legacy of Dead and Dawn of Egypt slot. From now until April 24 earn as many wins as you can to climb to the top of the leaderboard. Your single highest win in relation to your bet earns you points. If there are more than one slot with a sum of a single highest win in relation to the bet, then the best scores are summed up.

1st place- €3,000

2nd place – €2,000

3rd place- €1,000

4th place- €750

5th place- €500

Wild Slots is paying up to the 25th pay spot. So plenty of prizes waiting to be won. The best part of this promotion? There is no wagering requirement on any of the winners. Hurry over to Wild Slots Casino there’s only a few days left to get to spinning and create your own Egyptian magic!