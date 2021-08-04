Play Wild Slots Casino’s Gamomat’s $5,000 August Extravaganza

Play Wild Slots and Gamomat’s $5,000 August Extravaganza. You better fasten your seatbelts because this tournament event is bigger than ever and is going to be one hell of a ride when you play some of the best qualifying slots in town.

How do you participate? Just play any of Gamomat’s amazing slots; Crystal Ball, Ramses Book, Royal Seven XXL, Books and Bulls and Fancy Fruits Respins of Amun Re to qualify. Be in the chance to win a share of the $5,000 prize pool when you score the single highest win in relation to your bet size. The single highest win minus your wager is turned into points.

The more points you earn the faster you climb to the top of the leaderboard and secure a cash prize.

Prizes

1st place- $2,000

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $750

4th place- $500

5th place- $250

6th-10th place- $100

All cash prizes will be awarded to winners on August 10. Since the prizes are all cash values there is no wagering required on any of the prizes.

