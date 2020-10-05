Play Wixstars Every Monday and Start Your Week With a Frenzy

Play Wixstars every Monday for a kick start to your week. Wixstars is giving away a crazy Monday Boost with 60 free spins when you deposit $30 or more.

The Wixstars Monday offer only applies to existing players and is valid upon completion of the qualifying deposit.

Make a deposit on Monday and instantly claim 20 free spins. Deposit $100 and claim 40 extra spins, or 60 spins for a deposit of $200 or more. Choose your threshold and get to spinning! The free spins can be claimed on a game of your choice between Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood, Twin Spin or Warlords. All unused spins will expire 24 hours after being issued. Winnings from free spins must be wagered 35x before winnings can be transferred.

Remember, you must be a depositing player before you can start claiming Wixstars fabulous bonus offers. New players are given a $300 welcome bonus plus 50 free spins.

Depending on where you reside you will either receive the 100% match plus 50 free spins on Starburst, or the 100% match up to $300 and extra spins on Book of Dead.