We know the weekend just got here, but we are trying to get you prepared for the week ahead! Monday, play Wixstars for a Monday Frenzy bonus of 60 free max spins.

When you make a deposit at Wixstars and it’s at least $30 you will instantly receive 20 free spins on a game of your choice. The slots to choose your spins on are Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood, Twin Spin, Warlords, Starburst or Gonzo’s Quest. If you feel like depositing a little more you will receive more free spins; 40 for $100, 60 for $200.

This promotion is valid on deposits only and for existing players. All free spins must be claimed within 24 hours after being issued. Winnings from the free spins are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

The first one is a UK bonus offer. Claim 100% up to $300 plus 50 extra spins on Starburst with your first deposit. Use bonus code 300STARS when signing up. The minimum deposit is $20 and the bonus and deposit are subject to 35x wagering.

The second welcome promotion is a Canadian bonus offer at Wixstars. Claim 100% up to $300 plus 50 free extra spins on Book of Dead. Use bonus code BOD50WIX when signing up and making the first deposit of $20 or more. This bonus is subject to 35x wagering too.