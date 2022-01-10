Play Your Monday Blues Away with Bitstarz Monday Reload Bonus

Enjoy a 50% Monday Reload at BitStarz and get 50% on top of your first deposit of the day, up to $300

One thing is for sure, when you play BitStarz Casino you can always count on their regularly offered weekly bonuses. The 50% Monday Reload is a good example of one of the ongoing bonuses, and is the perfect way to start out your week and boost your balance to kickstart your work week.

50% Monday Reload

50% up to 0.11 BTC

The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before winnings become cashable. Some games may be restricted while the bonus is active. There is no max cashout. The Monday Reload is valid with the first deposit of the day only.

Play BitStarz today to claim your Monday Reload, or if your new and join today BitStarz is giving new players 20 free no deposit spins on the featured slots of the casino, and then $500 in casino welcome bonuses with the first four deposits plus more free spins.

1st deposit receive 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit receive 50% up to $100 or 1BTC

3rd deposit receive 50% up to $200 or 2BTC

4th deposit receive 100% up to $100 or 1BTC

