Players Can Win Up to $250 with Free Blackjack Bets at Intertops Poker

May 12, 2020 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker players can win up to $250 dollars at the casino’s Blackjack tables this week without spending a penny. All players get 15 free Blackjack bets May 12th to 19th.

“Blackjack is one of the most popular card games in the world,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “I think players like it because it takes a combination of skill and luck. You have to be dealt winning cards, of course, but if you’re paying attention to what’s been dealt you can really improve your odds!”

Players don’t need to do a thing to claim their free blackjack bets – just go to the table and start playing. They won’t be charged for their first fifteen $2 bets – but they can keep whatever they win (up to $250).

Players can place up to five free Blackjack bets at once and take up to five days to play through their bonus (wagering requirement 15X) before withdrawing their winnings.

Most players stick with regular Blackjack, but there are two other Blackjack variants for those that want to try something just a little different. Double Draw Blackjack has an optional re-draw on 15, 16 or 17. In Perfect Pairs Blackjack, natural pairs pay 5X the bet, same-color pairs pay 10X and when both cards are the same suit the payout is 30X. All three games are found under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section.

Intertops Poker is a full-featured online casino and poker room that welcomes players from all over the world. Slots and table games are provided by three leading games developers and the poker room is on the busy Horizon Poker Network.