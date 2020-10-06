Players Compete for Top Prizes in Intertops Casino’s $120K Haunted House Contest

October 6, 2020 (Press Release) — From the two sexy Bubble Bubble witches to the frighteningly fun new Witchy Wins, Intertops Casino has a spooktacular collection of Halloween slot games. This month, during the $120,000 Haunted House casino bonus contest, everyone playing these — or any of its games — can win up to $500 every week.

Until November 2nd, players will automatically earn points when they play. Every week, the 300 players with the most points will win $30,000 in bonuses. The players with the most points win the biggest prizes. The top 20 players each week are entered in a final draw for another $1000.

“Competing with other players for the biggest bonuses adds an extra element of excitement,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “You can earn points playing any of our games but I’m guessing our Halloween games will be the busiest this month!”

Witchy Wins is the casino’s newest Halloween slot game and the first to feature new Wild Reels and Morphing Multiplying Wilds features. Its Wild is a bubbling Cauldron that can randomly morph into a Golden Cauldron and multiply wins up to 4X. Scatters trigger up to 50 free spins where one entire reel is always Wild.

Count Spectacular has been a Halloween favorite for years. It’s a vampire-themed slot game with an animated Count as an expanding Wild. In its bonus round, players choose either 12 Free Games with 3X prizes or 4 re-spins with sticky Wilds.

Bubble Bubble 2 has two sexy wand-waving witches and three deluxe bonus features. The voluptuous Winni Witch, introduced in the original Bubble Bubble slot, is joined by her equally beautiful and bewitching sister Wanda. Both are Expanding Wild symbols that cover all three rows of any reel they appear on, magically creating more chances for winning combinations.

Voodoo Magic’s Scatter is a Voodoo Doll that can trigger up to 25 free spins with a Magic Multiplier that increases after each winning spin.

Halloween Treasures has two Wilds: a Gravestone that multiplies wins up to 5X and a Haunted House that triggers a bonus game.

Intertops Casino has been the world’s most trusted online casino for more than 20 years. It is known for its excellent customer service, incredible selection of slots and table games, and generous bonus offers.