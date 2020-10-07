Players That Deposit in Bitcoins Get Extra Free Spins This Weekend

October 8, 2020 (Press Release) – Those that play casino games regularly at Intertops Poker know the casino is very generous with free spins offers, so this weekend’s free spins bonus comes as no surprise. The twist this time is that they can get extra free spins if they use Bitcoins for their deposit.

October 9 – 11, everyone gets 30 free spins on Gold Canyon with a minimum $25 deposit or 60 free spins on Take the Bank with a minimum $50 deposit. This weekend, they get fifteen additional free spins if they deposit in Bitcoins.

“More and more players are using Bitcoins for deposits and withdrawals these days. Fees are lower and they get their winnings faster,” said the manager of Intertops Poker’s casino games section. “And now you even get more free spins with your Bitcoin deposit!”

In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy is an expanding Wild. When three or more Bundles of Dynamite appear on the reels they explode and new symbols drop into their. One more free spins is awarded for every Bundle of Dynamite that explodes.

Bombs explode and become Wilds and Police Car symbols can trigger 15 free spins with sticky Wilds in Take the Bank, Betsoft’s popular cops-and-robbers game. The fast-paced 75 payline slot has extra Wilds in its free spins bonus feature.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS – 15 EXTRA SPINS FOR BITCOIN DEPOSITS

Available October 9-11, 2020 only.

30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 45) on Gold Canyon

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: GOLDBIT

60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 75) on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: BANKCOIN

Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250. Free spins can be taken until October 18th.

Intertops Poker operates the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network and also has a casino games section with hundreds of slots and table games from three leading games providers.