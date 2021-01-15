Players Travel Back to the Stone Age in Primal Hunt at Intertops

January 18, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker players are taking a walk on the wild side this week with free spins on the Primal Hunt and Stampede slots from Betsoft. Players that deposit just $25 get 40 free spins on the new Primal Hunt game. A $50 deposit qualifies for 70 free spins on Stampede. They can win up to $250 with their free spins.

Players travel back to the Stone Age in Primal Hunt, a fast-paced game with multiplying Wilds and a free spins bonus. A prehistoric Cave Lion can trigger up to 20 free spins with Wilds that multiply wins 2X or 3X . Multipliers multiply other multipliers which can result in massive payouts.

Stampede is a stunning tribute to the majestic animals of the African savannah. It’s an “all-ways-pay” slot machine with 1024 chances of a winning combination on every spin. Acacia Trees can trigger up to 20 free spins with Wilds that double or triple winnings.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available January 18-23, 2021

40 Free Spins on Primal Hunt

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: HUNTER

70 Free Spins on Stampede

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: RUNDOWN

Each code can be used once only. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X.

Intertops Poker is well-known all over the world for its poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network but it also has hundreds of games from three great games providers in its growing Casino section.