Play’n Go’s The Great Slots promotion has Landed Over at Wild Slots

Play’n Go’s Great Slots has landed and to celebrate, Wild Slots is hosting a ‘The Great Slots’ promotion where you can win a share of the $5,000 prize pool.

From now through August 31st, play any of the great slot series and be in the chance to scoop your fair share of the prizes. To qualify just play any of Play’n Go’s featured slots; Rise of Merlin, Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Fire Joker and Odin Protector of Realms, and for every winning spin earn points.

Earn as many points as you can and beat out all other players. If you can rank yourself in the top 312th places you guarantee yourself a prize. Winning points are calculated with the formula below. Your wager amount and your win amount will equal your point amount. For example, if you bet $1.00 and win $5 then your points for that round is 5. The minimum bet is $0.10 per spin.

1st place- $2,000

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $500

4th place- $200

5th place- $100

6th-10th place- $50

11th- 111th place- $5

112th-312th place- 5 free spins on Book of Dead

Join Wildslots and all new players will receive 100% bonus up to €/$100 + 100 spins.