Playson’s $60,000 Cash Days October Tournament is Live at Royal Panda

By
Tanya L.
-
0
4
Playson’s $60,000 CashDays October Tournament is finally here! Head on over to Royal Panda to have a chance to win a share of the huge $60,000 prize pool from October 1 through the 8th.

Spin the reels of the featured slots and if you can get your name across the leaderboard, you are guaranteed a prize. There’s a total of 350 prizes total to be won at Royal Panda Casino.

How to Enter:

Players can spin the reels of 9 Happy Pharaohs, Solar Queen, Legend of Cleopatra Megaways™, Book of Gold 2: Double Hit ™, Book of Gold: Megaways™, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win and Divine Dragon: Hold and Win and be at least $0.50 and win points for every dollar you win. The points are calculated by round with 10 points earned for every dollar won.

Prizes
1st place- $10,000 9th place- $600
2nd place- $5,000 10th place- $500
3rd place- $3,000 11th-25th place- $400
4th place- $1,500 26th-50th place – $200
5th place- $1,000 51st-100th place- $150
6th place- $900 101st-200th place- $100
7th place- $800 201st-350th place- $50
8th place- $700

Don’t miss out on this huge tournament competition at Royal Panda where there are tons of great cash prizes to win.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

