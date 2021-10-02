Playson’s $60,000 Cash Days October Tournament is Live at Royal Panda

Playson’s $60,000 CashDays October Tournament is finally here! Head on over to Royal Panda to have a chance to win a share of the huge $60,000 prize pool from October 1 through the 8th.

Spin the reels of the featured slots and if you can get your name across the leaderboard, you are guaranteed a prize. There’s a total of 350 prizes total to be won at Royal Panda Casino.

How to Enter:

Players can spin the reels of 9 Happy Pharaohs, Solar Queen, Legend of Cleopatra Megaways™, Book of Gold 2: Double Hit ™, Book of Gold: Megaways™, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win and Divine Dragon: Hold and Win and be at least $0.50 and win points for every dollar you win. The points are calculated by round with 10 points earned for every dollar won.

Prizes

1st place- $10,000 9th place- $600

2nd place- $5,000 10th place- $500

3rd place- $3,000 11th-25th place- $400

4th place- $1,500 26th-50th place – $200

5th place- $1,000 51st-100th place- $150

6th place- $900 101st-200th place- $100

7th place- $800 201st-350th place- $50

8th place- $700

Don’t miss out on this huge tournament competition at Royal Panda where there are tons of great cash prizes to win.