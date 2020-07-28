Powerup Your Monday with BitStarz Casinos Monday Reload

Bitstarz’ Wild Energy slot is unleashing all the powerful action and BitStarz is giving a powerful bonus to go with every spin.

The Monday Reload is a 50% match bonus that can be claimed with the first Monday deposit. The bonus doesn’t have to be used to play the Wild Energy slot, it can be used to play any of your favorite games.

The voltage has never been higher than it is today! Play BitStarz Casino and claim your electrifying 50% Monday Reload! The reload bonus offer must be wagered at least 40x the deposit and bonus amount together before winnings can be withdrawn.

New to BitStarz? Join today and receive 20 free spins to test out the games. Make your first deposit and BitStarz will match it by 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus instantly credit your account with 180 free spins. BitStarz offers one of the biggest welcome packages. The welcome package is offered with the first four deposits. The second deposit will be matched by 50% up to $100 or 1BTC, the third, 50% as well up to $200 or 2BTC and the fourth a 100%.